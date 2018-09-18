Imran Khan indulges in car-nama as part of his govt's austerity drive

international

Apart from luxury cars, the government, facing huge debts and liabilities, plans to auction eight buffaloes kept by deposed and jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at the PM House, a senior aide to Khan said last week

Imran Khan

The cash-strapped Pakistan government on Monday sold 70 cars "above their market price" as it started the process of auctioning of 102 luxury vehicles of the PM House under Prime Minister Imran Khan's austerity drive, a media report said.

Apart from luxury cars, the government, facing huge debts and liabilities, plans to auction eight buffaloes kept by deposed and jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at the PM House, a senior aide to Khan said last week. It will also sell the four surplus helicopters lying unused with the cabinet division.

On Monday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the first batch of 70 vehicles have been sold. "These cars were sold above their market price," Chaudhry claimed.

He added that vehicles which are classified as protected (bomb and bullet-proof) would be sold next. The cars will be sold to those who have the highest bid.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever