Imran Khan is more fascist than the PM Narendra Modi, says Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Pic /AFP

Rawalpindi: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has come down hard on PM Imran Khan and dubbed him more fascist than Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Nazis, the country's media reported.

"Imran Khan talks about Nazis and mentions the brutalities of Modi in Kashmir, but here is a Niazi who is more fascist than them. He is attacking democracy and violating human rights," said Bilawal while talking to newsmen outside the Adiala Jail after meeting his father Asif Ali Zardari and aunt Faryal Talpur on Monday.

Bilawal said his father was being denied medical facilities and accused the government of trying to kill him. According to media reports, Bilawal said, Zardari and Faryal Talpur were not convicts, but Imran Khan had kept them in jail without conviction. "Niazi is a fascist who is attacking the media, democracy and arresting women but he's forgotten that the PPP never came under pressure and always struggled against dictators and sent Ayub Khan, Yahya Khan, Zia-ul-Haq and General (R) Pervez Musharraf packing. What is this puppet then?" he said.

