Imran Khan launches massive tree-plantation drive in Pakistan

Talking to media after launching the plantation drive, Khan said that Pakistan would become a desert if timely action was not taken to plant trees. The government said that 1.5 million saplings were planted on the first day under the initiative

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday launched a massive tree-plantation drive to plant 10 billion saplings in the country in the next five years. Khan planted a sapling in Haripur near Islamabad under the `Plant 4 Pakistan' drive to make Pakistan greener and environment friendly.

"Today we launch our tree plantation drive #Plant4Pakistan across the entire country," he said in a message on Twitter. "I want everyone to join this #GreenPakistan drive so we can counter the twin threats of climate change and pollution confronting our future generations."

