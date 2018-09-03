Imran Khan: Main aim is to achieve 100-day plan

international

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday reaffirmed in a cabinet meeting with Punjab provincial government that the main objective of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is to achieve the 100-day plan. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Khan said that his government is determined to change the style of governance in Pakistan, while focussing on clamping down on corruption and ushering in austerity measures.

He tweeted, "Had very constructive meetings with Punjab CM & cabinet; & the senior Punjab bureaucracy yesterday. Informed them all that priority must be given to achieving our 100-Days prog. We are determined to change governance in Pak, focusing on austerity, anti-corruption & meritocracy."

The 65-year-old leader had earlier presented a 100-day plan, wherein he called for the strengthening of state institutions, revitalising Pakistan's economy and transforming the nation into an "Islamic welfare state."

Khan further said that he had a word with former IG (Inspector General) Nasir Durrani, who heads the police reforms task force in Punjab, and informed the latter that his first priority was to depoliticise the Punjab police force.

Earlier in the day, the cricketer-turned-politician launched 'Plant for Pakistan' drive and planted a sapling at the Punjab Chief Minister House. The aim of the campaign is to encourage people from all walks of life to come forward and plant trees for a cleaner and greener future. As part of the initiative, people will be given free saplings at 190 distribution points across Pakistan, Geo News reported.

Reflecting on the same, Khan wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Today we launch our tree plantation drive #Plant4Pakistan across the entire country. I want everyone to join this #GreenPakistan drive so we can counter the twin threats of climate change and pollution confronting our future generations."

