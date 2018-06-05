Imran Khan not 'sadiq and amin': ex-wife

Reham, whose marriage with Khan in 2015 ended after 10 months, asked Supreme Court Chief Justice Saqib Nisar to take suo motu notice of the matter



Imran Khan with his estranged wife Reham Khan. File Pic

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan's estranged wife Reham Khan said yesterday her former husband is not 'sadiq and amin' (honest and righteous) in line with Constitutional provisions as he hid his third marriage for two months.

Reham, whose marriage with Khan in 2015 ended after 10 months, asked Supreme Court Chief Justice Saqib Nisar to take suo motu notice of the matter. She claimed Khan had kept his marriage to faith healer Bushra Maneka under wraps for two months and equivocated when pressed for an answer. This constituted a violation of Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution, she said.

Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as prime minister in the Panama Papers case by under the same provision. Reham is expected to launch a book before the general elections. The book is premised on her personal experiences as a "mother, wife, journalist and warrior".

