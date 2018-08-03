Imran Khan opts for simple oath ceremony

international

Pakistani PM-elect Imran Khan decides against inviting foreign leaders to the ceremony

Imran Khan's party had initially planned to invite several foreign leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/AP

Imran Khan has decided against inviting foreign leaders and celebrities to his oath taking ceremony as Pakistan's new prime minister as he wants to keep the event very simple, according to a media report.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) emerged as the single largest party in the elections held on July 25. The 65-year-old leader is expected to take oath on August 11.

His party had initially planned to invite several foreign leaders and personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood superstar Amir Khan and Indian cricketers like Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavasker and Navjot Singh Sidhu to the event. However, in an apparent change of heart, Khan has opted against a fancy ceremony. "The PTI chairman has directed to stage the oath-taking event with austerity," PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said.

