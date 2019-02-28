Imran Khan: Pakistan will release Wing Commander Abhinandan tomorrow

international

Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced that Indian Pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan will be released on Friday as a peace gesture. He made the announcement while addressing a joint session of the Parliament.



Abhinandan, flying a MiG -21 Bison fighter plane, was chasing Pakistani jets which transgressed into Jammu and Kashmir yesterday and crossed over to PoK where his aircraft was shot down. He ejected safely and was taken to the custody by the Pakistani Army.



Khan said the decision to release Abhinandan was a peace gesture of Pakistan. "Pakistan wants peace and development... War will destroy both the nations," the Prime Minister said.



"War is not a solution but doesn't consider de-escalation as our weakness," he added.

