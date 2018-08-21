Imran Khan: People targeting Sidhu doing disservice to peace

international

Sidhu faced flak in India for hugging Pakistani Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa during Khan's swearing-in last week

Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday thanked cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu for attending his oath taking and called those targeting him in India as "doing great disservice to peace in the subcontinent".

Sidhu faced flak in India for hugging Pakistani Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa during Khan's swearing-in last week.

"I want to thank Sidhu for coming to Pakistan for my oath taking. He was an ambassador of peace and was given amazing love and affection by the people of Pakistan. Those in India who targeted him are doing a great disservice to peace in the subcontinent -- without peace our people cannot progress," tweeted the newly-elected Prime Minister defending Sidhu.

Khan again called out India to resolve their conflicts through dialogue.

"To move forward, Pakistan and India must (have) dialogue and resolve their conflicts including Kashmir. The best way to alleviate poverty and uplift the people of the subcontinent is to resolve our differences through dialogue and start trading," he said.

During his visit to Pakistan, Sidhu had expressed hope that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief's victory would be good for the peace process between the two neighbours.

Sidhu, now with the Congress, added that he went there bearing the message of love and prayers for Pakistanis.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates