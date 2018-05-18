Imran Khan says, Nawaz Sharif campaigning for PTI through love fest with Narendra Modi

The cricketer-turned-politician said on Wednesday that he was "alarmed at the rate Sharif was speaking Modi's language"



Imran Khan

Taking a jibe at former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said that he "appreciates" the PML-N leader for "campaigning" for the PTI through his "love fest" with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The cricketer-turned-politician said on Wednesday that he was "alarmed at the rate Sharif was speaking Modi's language".

"Much as I appreciate Nawaz campaigning for the PTI through his now-obvious love fest with Modi to save his corruption and business interests, I am alarmed that at the rate he is speaking Modi's language... the PTI may not be able to take in the massive exodus from the PML-N," Khan tweeted.

Sharif is facing flak in Pakistan following his controversial statement on the Mumbai attack in which he admitted that Pakistani terrorists were behind the 2008 carnage in which 166 Indians and foreigners were killed.

His statement was unanimously rejected by Pakistan's top civil-military body which termed it "incorrect and misleading".

However, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi later put a spin on the statement, saying that Sharif was misquoted in the media.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates