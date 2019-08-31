Imran Khan seeks support from Abu Dhabi Crown Prince on Kashmir

international

The Prime Minister of Pakistan dialed up Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi âto discuss the developments in Kashmirâ

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called up Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday in an attempt to seek support on the Kashmir issue, just days after the UAE honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi with its highest civilian award.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Office said in a statement that Khan had telephoned Al Nahyan to discuss the developments in Kashmir, Pakistani daily Dawn reported. Pakistan was shocked by India's unprecedented move to revoke Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and found itself completely isolated on the matter, inspite of bringing up the issue internationally.

The country has been snubbed on all fronts, noticeably, by the SAARC countries, most of which have made it clear that the Kashmir issue is India's internal matter, an ANI report mentioned.

Also Read: 'Financial crisis led to collapse of Imran Khan's Naya Pak'

Modi, who was on a visit to UAE, was honoured by the highest civilian award-- 'Order of Zayed'—last week, despite opposition by Pakistan. Islamabad opposed the UAE action and its Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani reportedly opted out of his pre-scheduled visit to the UAE in a protest.

Moreover, UAE became the first OIC member state to defend India over its step in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it is an internal matter of New Delhi and is aimed at "reducing regional disparity and improving efficiency", ANI reported.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates