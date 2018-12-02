Imran Khan should resign for lying: PML-N

international

She said that the devaluation of the rupee will open floodgates of inflation on the already crushed people of Pakistan while PM Khan is not doing anything other than uttering meaningless comfort clichÃÂ©s "Ghabraana Nai Hai"

Imran Khan

Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing him of lying to the nation and secretly agreeing to the IMF's condition to secure loans that caused the historic devaluation of the country's currency.

Pakistani Rupee suffered a massive hit on Friday as the dollar rose to all time high at Rs 144, a day after the government celebrated its 100-day achievements. Experts believe that the devaluation was linked with the government's talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure loan. Recently, the cash-strapped Pakistan's negotiations with the IMF for a bailout package faced difficulties as the international lender sought complete disclosure of Chinese financial support and hiking of energy prices and levying more taxes.

"Historic devaluation of rupee (from Rs134 to Rs144 against one US dollar) shows the Imran Khan government has signed the agreement with the IMF without taking anyone onboard," PML-N's central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement. Stating that people of Pakistan have a right to know the conditions of the pact, Aurangzeb said that the sudden devaluation of the Pakistani currency is the proof of the fact that government has agreed to the conditions of the IMF and has signed their agreement.

"The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government has once again lied to the nation about the IMF loan agreement. Finance Minister Asad Umar lied to the people of Pakistan about their dealings with IMF. This sharp increase in dollar's price is another one of the PTI government's massive con-jobs," Aurangzeb, a former information minister in the PMLN government, said. She said that the devaluation of the rupee will open floodgates of inflation on the already crushed people of Pakistan while PM Khan is not doing anything other than uttering meaningless comfort clichés "Ghabraana Nai Hai".

"Imran Khan should resign because he has betrayed the trust of the people of Pakistan.The circumstances and mood of the nation is clear that they would not bear this Chicken-Egg Policy government while they are crushed under inflation and taxes, because it has been established that government is severely incapacitated to run the affairs of the state," she said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever