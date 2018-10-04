Imran Khan: Speedy justice central plank of government's policy

international

Prime Minister Imran Khan's made the remarks while chairing a briefing on Ministry of Law and Justice, according to an official statement

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said Wednesday the central plank of his government's policy was to put in place a mechanism which ensures speedy dispensation of justice to people. Prime Minister Khan's made the remarks while chairing a briefing on Ministry of Law & Justice, according to an official statement.

"The government is committed to put in place a mechanism that facilitates the citizens as well as the judiciary in speedy dispensation of justice," he said. Minister for Law Muhammad Farogh Naseem made a detailed presentation on the civil litigation reforms, identifying various procedural and legal lacunas in the existing justice system which caused inordinate delay in dispensation of justice to the people.

He also identified various steps, including the need for establishment of an Evidence Commission, streamlining the Alternate Dispute Resolution and Arbitration system through legal framework and various amendments that need to be undertaken in various laws to ensure that the laws and legal procedures are not misused to obstruct justice. The Law Minister also briefed Prime Minister Khan about criminal laws and highlighted the need for employment of technological solution for better investigation and prosecution in criminal cases.

Naseem assured the Prime Minister that a comprehensive reform package carrying the future Plan of Action with delineated timelines would be finalised within the first 100 days of the present government as per the promise made by the Prime Minister to the nation. Besides, Naseem, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Advisor to Prime Minister Shehzad Arbab, Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor, Parliamentary Secretary Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Secretary Law and senior officials were also present during the briefing.

