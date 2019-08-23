Imran Khan spotted after a long time at a film event

bollywood

Imran Khan was spotted a couple of months ago looking leaner than usual. Wearing a pair of shorts and a t-shirt, Imran looked half his size.

Punit Malhotra and Imran Khan

After a hiatus, Imran Khan was spotted at a film event. It was also his first public outing after news about him and wife Avantika Malik going their separate ways. Aamir Khan's nephew attended a bash hosted by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani. The two had teamed up for Katti Batti (2015). Imran posed with director Punit Malhotra.

Imran Khan was spotted a couple of months ago looking leaner than usual. Wearing a pair of shorts and a t-shirt, Imran looked half his size. The actor was clicked in Bandra on his way home from the gym. Reports of him and wife Avantika's marriage falling apart started circulating in May this year. One report stated that Avantika had moved out of Imran's Pali Hill residence with their daughter to live with her mother. Avantika's mother, Vandana, however, had responded to this news saying it's just a tiff between husband and wife, and there's no divorce in the process.

Imran and Avantika were childhood sweethearts and got married in 2011. They had been dating since they were teenagers. The couple became parents to a baby girl, Imara, in 2014.

On the work front, Imran Khan's last movie outing was opposite Kangana Ranaut in Katti Batti. The romantic comedy-drama film was directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, and was released in 2015. Later, Khan made his debut as a director in 2018 with Mission Mars: Keep Walking India, based on India's Mangalyaan mission in 2014. The short film gave us a glimpse inside the mission which sent India's first spacecraft to Mars.

