Imran Khan to be formally announced as Pakistan PM nominee on August 6

He was quoted by Geo News as saying that the PTI party's parliamentary meeting would take place at a private hostel in Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan would be formally announced as the nominee for the next prime minister of Pakistan on Monday, party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said.

Chaudhry informed on Sunday, "Imran Khan will be formally announced as the party¿s nominee for premier during the meeting. All Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) elected to the party are to be present at the meeting."

He claimed that the PTI had gained numbers to form the government at the centre.

Chaudhry asserted, "PTI¿s seat tally in the National Assembly currently stands at 125 after the inclusion of independents. Allies and reserved seats will take the PTI tally to 174 seats in NA. And the support of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), the party will have a total of 177 seats."

Meanwhile, the PTI has come at a decision to induct 15 to 20 members in the federal cabinet after the formation of the central government, sources told Geo News.

During a high-level party meeting on Saturday, Geo News quoted sources saying that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) would also be awarded ministerial berths, wherein one minister would be inducted in the cabinet, and an advisor would be inducted later.

On Friday, the PTI and MQM-P signed a nine-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) in regards to the formation of the new central government.

The PTI emerged as the single largest party with 116 seats, after the ECP on July 28 released the complete preliminary results for 270 of 272 National Assembly (NA) constituencies.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) which won 64 seats came second, while the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) bagged 43 seats and finished third.

Pakistan went to polls on July 25 and the counting of votes began soon thereafter in the evening, which was marred by tedious counting and allegations of rigging by major political parties, including the PML-N and PPP.

The country's opposition parties announced that it would project a prime ministerial candidate.

