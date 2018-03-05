Imran Khan to contest general election from Karachi

Addressing a press conference, Khan asserted that there's massive corruption happening in the city

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Monday announced that he would contest the general election from Karachi, the Dawn reported.

Addressing a press conference, Khan asserted that there's massive corruption happening in the city and claimed that Karachi had been "abandoned" by political parties. "Karachi is seen as a cash cow by the people in power," he said.

"Mafias prevail in this city. The tanker mafia for example "citizens do not have access to water because of it... The Rangers have been posted in the city because [political parties have] ruined the police," he added. Last week, Khan skipped voting in the Senate (Upper House of Pakistan Parliament) election.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video