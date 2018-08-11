Imran Khan to take oath as Pakistan Prime Minister on August 18

international

Senator Faisal Javed also tweeted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party led by Khan has invited Indian cricketers Kapil Dev, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sunil Gavaskar to attend the oath taking ceremony of the cricketer-turned-politician

Imran Khan. File Pic

Imran Khan will take the oath as Pakistan's Prime Minister on August 18, a senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader said yesterday. Senator Faisal Javed also tweeted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party led by Khan has invited Indian cricketers Kapil Dev, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sunil Gavaskar to attend the oath taking ceremony of the cricketer-turned-politician.

"Imran Khan to take oath as Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the 18th Aug 2018 inshALLAH [if God wills]", Javed tweeted.

Poll official claims he was 'abducted'

A presiding officer of a polling station in Balochistan has claimed he was abducted by security forces and forced to submit fabricated votes in favour of a candidate of Mutthaida Majlis Amal. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has uploaded a letter on its website.

Khan submits written apology

Imran Khan yesterday submitted a written apology and an affidavit to the election commission for violating the electoral code of conduct while casting his vote in the general election on July 25, media reports said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever