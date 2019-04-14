Imran Khan to visit Iran

international

This will be Imran Khan's maiden visit to Iran after taking over as the Prime Minister last August

Imran Khan

Tehran: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Iran in the coming months, reported Iranian state agency, Islamic Republic News Agency.

Confirming the same, Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said, "Prime Minister will pay an official visit to Iran in the near future but the details of the visit would be announced later."

This will be Imran Khan's maiden visit to Iran after taking over as the Prime Minister last August.

The neighbouring countries reached a brink of war after the February 13 attack in Iran, in which 27 members of Iran's elite paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Corps force were reportedly killed.

Tehran accused Islamabad of harbouring the terror outfit responsible for the deadly terror attack.

Iran which borders Pakistan share a nearly 1,000 km between the two countries. In recent years, Iran has witnessed several cross-border attacks carried out by Jaish al-Adl and other affiliated groups.

Notably, both Jaish al-Adl and Jaish-e-Mohammed groups are based in Pakistan. (ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates