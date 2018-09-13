Imran Khan visits ISI headquarters

international

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday visited for the first time the headquarters of the Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) where he was briefed on various strategic intelligence and national security matters.

Khan paid his first visit to the ISI Headquarters in Islamabad after becoming the prime minister, the army said in a statement. He was briefed in details on various strategic intelligence and national security matters by the senior security officials, it added.

Khan said that government and people of Pakistan firmly stand behind their armed forces and intelligence agencies. Khan's cabinet ministers were also with him during the visit. Earlier, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI Director General Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar received Khan on his arrival.

