Imran Khan wants to build world's best team before next World Cup

He, however, did not divulge the details about his plans for reforming Pakistan cricket. The Pakistan Prime Minister is currently on a three-day visit to the US

Imran Khan

Imran Khan, former Pakistan skipper and current Prime Minister, has said that he is working on a plan to develop "best cricket team of the world" following the dismal performance of the Men in Green in the recently concluded World Cup in England and Wales.

Pakistan were knocked out in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup. Sarfaraz Ahmed's men finished fifth in the points table — at equal points (11) with New Zealand.

However, the Black Caps qualified as the fourth team for the semi-finals owing to better net run rate. "After the World Cup, I have decided that I will improve this Pakistan team. I am going to reform Pakistan cricket," said Imran.

"There have been a lot of disappointments. Hopefully, in the next World Cup, you will see a very professional, best Pakistan team. Remember my words," he added.

