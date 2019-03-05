Imran Khan: Whoever solves Kashmir issue worthy of Nobel Peace Prize

national

Imran Khan said that he is not worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize

Imran Khan. Pic/PTI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the person who solves the Kashmir issue will be worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize, days after a resolution was submitted in Parliament endorsing him for the prestigious award, citing his "efforts to de-escalate" tensions with India.

"I am not worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize. The person worthy of this would be the one who solves the Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people and paves the way for peace and human development in the subcontinent," the premier tweeted.

Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also tweeted his statement in Hindi. On March 2, a resolution was submitted in Pakistan's National Assembly Secretariat stating that Khan's decision of releasing Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has de-escalated the hostility between Pakistan and India.

