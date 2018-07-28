Imran Khan wins elections, but needs coalition

PML-N concedes defeat; Khan needs support of smaller parties to become PM

Imran Khan gave a televised speech from his home in which he claimed victory. Pics/AP, AFP

Pakistan's Election Commission has officially declared former cricket star Imran Khan's party the winner of Pakistan's historic third consecutive election of a civilian government, but he did not win an outright majority and must form a coalition government.

Khan's party bagged 114 of the 270 seats. His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was followed by jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with 65 seats and former president Asif Ali Zardari's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) by 42 seats, according to the election commission which issued results for 263 seats of the National Assembly yesterday.

Fawad Chaudhry, spokesman for PTI, said efforts were underway to form a coalition, looking to both independents and allies, but the process is likely to take several days. "Today in front of you, in front of the people of Pakistan, I pledge I will run Pakistan in such a way as it has never before been run," Khan said, vowing to wipe out corruption, strengthen institutions he called dysfunctional and regain national pride. Ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's PML-N says it will not boycott the new parliament despite reservations over the results.

Polls 'stolen', results 'tainted': Sharif

In his first reaction over the general election results, Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has alleged that the polls had been "stolen" and warned that the "tainted and dubious" results would cast a "bad impact" on the country's politics. Talking to visitors in Adiala Jail, he expressed his reservations over the elections results in Faisalabad, Lahore and Rawalpindi, the Dawn reported.

US willing to work with new Pak govt

The US will "look for opportunities" to work with the new leaders of Pakistan after they form the government and will try to advance security, stability and prosperity, a State Department official said yesterday.

Analysts fear political uncertainty

Political analysts in Pakistan fear choppy waters ahead for the politics in the country with several political heavyweights likely to band together amid allegations of rigging in the elections. "If the political parties who have come second best to PTI get together and launch a combined protest over the results, it could be a big challenge for Khan and his party," analyst Omair Alavi said.

270

Total no. of seats

137

No. of seats required for majority

106mn

Total no. of registered voters

Official results

PTI 114

PML-N 65

PPP 42

Others 42

