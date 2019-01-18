Imran Khan won't be able to complete 5-year term, claims Zardari

international

Dubbing Khan as a 'selected prime minister', Zardari once again said that nobody accepted the results of the general elections and that the cricketer-turned-politician

Imran Khan

Former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government will not be able to last the full term of five years.



Dubbing Khan as a 'selected prime minister', Zardari once again said that nobody accepted the results of the general elections and that the cricketer-turned-politician will not be able to complete the stipulated tenure, Geo News reported.



Zardari said that "the prime minister is not from the general public and he will not return to them."



'Now that you are a selected prime minister, learn something,' he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever