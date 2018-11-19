Imran Khan's government to slap four cases against Sharifs

international

Nawaz and Maryam Sharif. File Pics

Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government has decided to send four new cases to Pakistan's top anti-graft agency to investigate into the misuse of authority by the Sharif family in the previous government, according to a media report.

Khan's Adviser Shehzad Akbar and Speciaal Assistant Iftikhar Durrani detailed the alleged misuse of government resources by former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief Shehbaz Sharif and ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz at a press conference here.



Durrani said that the cases related to the misuse of funds in erecting a security fence around the Sharif family's Raiwind Palace, plunder of funds allocated for entertainment and gifts, unauthorised use of the prime minister's aircraft by Shehbaz and Maryam. In the first case, he said that Rs 60 crore was spent to secure the "Raiwind Mahal", which was tantamount to misusing the authority and funds.

Another case involves Maryam's use of the prime minister's official plane. Her trips cost the national exchequer Rs 3 crore. Another case refers to former Shehbaz's use of the plane. Akbar said the record of the Prime Minister House and Punjab Chief Minister House would be handed over to NAB.

Pak PM visits UAE for more funds

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in the UAE on Sunday on a day-long visit to the Gulf country, where he is likely to seek financial assistance to minimise the cash-strapped Pakistan's dependence on an IMF bailout package. Khan, who is visiting the UAE for the second time in the last two months, met Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at the Presidential Palace Pakistan wants USD 6 billion financial assistance from the UAE in the shape of cash deposits and oil on deferred payments.

