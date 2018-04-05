Imran Khan's party seeks ban on used of word 'talaq' in tv shows

"In the Holy Quran, Allah does not like the act of 'talaq'. This word should not be uttered in television plays, therefore, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority should impose a ban on it," says the resolution



Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has sought a ban on the use of word 'talaq' (divorce) in television shows, and moved a resolution in the Punjab Assembly claiming that the utterance of the word was affecting the society negatively. "In the Holy Quran, Allah does not like the act of 'talaq'. This word should not be uttered in television plays, therefore, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority should impose a ban on it," says the resolution.



The resolution, however, does not suggest an alternative word which should be used in the place of word 'talaq' if a story requires such a situation. Interestingly, no other religious party in Pakistan had ever raised this issue on any forum. Earlier, the PTI had sought a ban on telecast of popular Japanese cartoon Doraemon in Hindi language.



The party claimed that cartoon channels were leaving negative impact on the educational and physical well-being of children and the language especially Hindi is used in them is destroying our societal norms. But, Imran Khan-led party had to withdraw the resolution on banning telecast of Doraemon following public criticism.

