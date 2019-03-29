Imran Masood takes dig at Yogi Adityanath for calling him relative of Masood Azhar

national

Addressing a rally, Imran also mocked at Adityanath for his 'ignorance' and said, "Yogi Adityanath was calling me Azhar Masood while the terrorist's actual name is Masood Azhar."

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh: Congress candidate from Saharanpur Imran Masood on Friday lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for calling him a relative of terrorist Masood Azhar.

Taking a jibe at the Chief Minister, the Congress candidate said that if he is a relative of Masood Azhar then Adityanath should be ashamed of the fact that he is roaming freely."

Speaking in favour of Congress candidate Harendra Malik, he said: "In the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the contest is between BJP and Congress and there is no middle path available for the voters. Hence, Malik will get votes of all sections of society."

Hitting out at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati for turning down Congress support, Imran said: "Mayawati says she will not talk to Congress. If that is so, then has she spoken to BJP (for an alliance)?"

He said the fate of Mayawati will be decided in Saharanpur when the results will be out on May 23.

Calling out the public to support Congress, he said that the only way to remove BJP from power is through Congress.

"The battle in this election is between two ideologies. The one led by Rahul Gandhi is the ideology of affection and the BJP talks about hatred," he said.

