Imran Tahir to quit ODIs after World Cup 2019

Imran Tahir. Pic/AFP

Veteran leg-spinner Imran Tahir said yesterday he would retire from one-day international cricket after the World Cup in England and Wales, which ends on July 14. But he said he would like to continue playing for South Africa in Twenty20 internationals.

Tahir, who will turn 40 later this month, played a starring role for South Africa, taking three for 26, in their eight-wicket win in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers on Sunday.

His performance drew attention to the fact that he was not on the list of contracted players for 2019-20, released by Cricket South Africa last week. But he revealed that he had reached an agreement with CSA for his contract to expire at the end of July, extending his 2018-19 contract by three months.

In a statement released by CSA, Tahir said: "I have always wanted to play in the World Cup. I have a mutual understanding with Cricket South Africa and going forward, I decided I would finish at the World Cup, so I'm contracted till then. After that, CSA has allowed me to go and play around the world in various leagues but I'd also love to play T20 cricket for South Africa. I would love to play for as long as I can but there is a stage in your life where you have to make big decisions."

