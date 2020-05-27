In 24 hours, India's Coronavirus count up by 6,535 fresh cases

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,167 in the country, while the number of cases climbed to 1,45,380, registering an increase of 146 deaths and 6,535 cases since Monday 8 am, the Health Ministry said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases climbed to 80,722. As many as 60,490 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said. “Thus, around 41.61 per cent patients have recovered so far,” a senior health ministry official said. The total confirmed cases includes foreigners. Of the 146 deaths reported since Monday morning, 60 were in Maharashtra, 30 in Gujarat, 15 in Delhi, 10 in Madhya Pradesh, seven in Tamil Nadu, six in West Bengal, four each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, three in Telangana, two each in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka and one in Kerala.

Of the total 4,167 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,695 deaths followed by Gujarat with 888 deaths, Madhya Pradesh with 300, West Bengal with 278, Delhi with 276, Rajasthan with 167, Uttar Pradesh with 165, Tamil Nadu with 118 and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with 56 deaths each. The death toll reached 44 in Karnataka and 40 in Punjab. Jammu and Kashmir has reported 23 fatalities due to the disease, Haryana has 16 deaths, while Bihar has registered 13 and Odisha has

seven deaths.

Rajasthan allows auto, cab services

Amending the guidelines announced on May 18, the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan allowed the restoration of taxi, auto and cab services in the Red Zone and also permitted public parks to open from 7 am to 6.45 pm. Permitting the sale of pan, gutkha and tobacco products in the state, removing them from the prohibited commodities to be sold under lockdown 4.0, the home department clarified that no person will be able to use such products in public places. Spitting in public places still remains a punishable offence.

Flight cancellations continue on Day 2

A day after the restart of air travel across India, flight cancellations continued with passengers facing difficulties, even as domestic operations resumed in Andhra Pradesh amid reluctance due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Just like Monday, a section of passengers reached their airports on Tuesday only to be informed that their flights have been cancelled. Many people vented their ire on social media.

18 CISF officers at IGI test positive

Panic gripped IGI Airport on Tuesday with CISF reporting 18 of its personnel deployed there getting infected with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, a day after domestic air travel resumed with certain exemptions from lockdown measures.The force with 1.62-lakh personnel said today that the number of positive cases at the Delhi airport has now reached 25.

WB’s guidelines for air travel out

The West Bengal government issued fresh guidelines for domestic air travel keeping in mind the safety of passengers. All passengers are required to submit “filled up self-declaration forms” at the time of arrival to the state health officials. The state government has further stated in its guidelines that all passengers shall undergo health screening at the point of departure.

