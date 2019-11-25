In a first, Army, Navy, IAF Special Forces deployed jointly in Kashmir valley

A delegation of Indian Civil Society group led by former union finance minister Yashwant Sinha interacts with members of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries in Srinagar. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: In a major step towards enhancing jointness among the three services, the special forces of the Army, Navy and Air Force have been deployed in the Kashmir valley to carry out combined counter-terrorist operations.

The three special forces, namely, the Army's Para (Special Forces), Navy's Marine Commandos (MARCOS) and Indian Air Force's Garud Special Forces are being deployed in the Kashmir valley under the Defence Ministry's newly raised Armed Forces Special Operations Division (AFSOD), senior Defence sources said.

The induction of the joint special troops of the three forces has already started as the Army Para (SF) elements have already been inducted into an area considered to be a traditional terror hotbed near Srinagar, they said.

The elements of the MARCOS and the Garuds would also be fully inducted into the anti-terrorist operations very soon, they said. Although small teams of Navy's MARCOS and IAF's Garuds have been operating in the Kashmir valley, this is the first time the three services will be deployed jointly there.

The aim of joint Special Forces deployment in the Kashmir valley is to give the troops exposure of operating jointly in real operations. The AFSPD has already carried out two exercises in different locations practising assault on strategic enemy positions and taking back captured areas.

Delegation stuck in Srinagar

For the second consecutive day on Sunday, a five-member civil society delegation, led by former union minister Yashwant Sinha, was not allowed to move outside Srinagar by police. "We are not allowed to go out of Srinagar district. So, the people, (from) where we were to go, are coming here to meet us," activist Sushoba Bharve, who is part of the Concerned Citizens' Group, said.

Detained leaders allowed visit home

Some of the Kashmiri political leaders under detention since August 5 may be released soon, as the UT administration eased restrictions on their movement, officials said on Sunday. Four leaders were allowed to visit their houses on Saturday after their requests, officials said.

