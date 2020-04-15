Green detox

Ingredients

Pineapple: 225 gms

Spinach: 100 gms

Mint: 25 gms

Black pepper: 4 gms

Water: 100 gms

Method

Peel the pineapple and dice it. Wash the spinach and mint leaves thoroughly. Add ice or cold water, pineapple and blend until smooth in consistency. Proceed to add mint and spinach for a green and frothy drink. Strain and sieve to ensure there are no chunks. Add black pepper and serve in a chilled glass. Replace with black salt for a savoury kick.

Immunity punch

Ingredients

Carrots: 5

Oranges: 5

Cardamom: 3

Water: 100 gms

Method

Wash and peel the carrots and oranges. Put into a blender and add ice or cold water. Blend until smooth in consistency. Strain into a bowl and add three crushed pods of cardamom. Allow it to infuse for 30 minutes. Refrigerate to cool. Add honey as a sweetener if required. Don’t strain to keep the fibre high.

Soul booster

Ingredients

Beetroots: 3

Carrots: 3

Ginger: 15 gms

Turmeric: 3 gms

Water: 100 gms

Method

Wash, peel and cut the beetroot and carrots. Add to the blender jar with ice and chopped ginger. Blend until smooth in consistency. Strain into a bowl and add turmeric powder. If using fresh turmeric, add to the blender directly. Serve with honey as a sweetener.



Arnez Driver, head chef, Sante Spa Cuisine

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news