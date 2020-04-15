Search

Updated: Apr 15, 2020, 09:33 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Turn to leftover fruits and veggies in the kitchen for a healthy boost, chef Arnez Driver shares some recipes

Green detox

Ingredients
Pineapple: 225 gms
Spinach: 100 gms
Mint: 25 gms
Black pepper: 4 gms
Water: 100 gms

Method
Peel the pineapple and dice it. Wash the spinach and mint leaves thoroughly. Add ice or cold water, pineapple and blend until smooth in consistency. Proceed to add mint and spinach for a green and frothy drink. Strain and sieve to ensure there are no chunks. Add black pepper and serve in a chilled glass. Replace with black salt for a savoury kick.

Immunity punch

Ingredients
Carrots: 5
Oranges: 5
Cardamom: 3
Water: 100 gms

Method
Wash and peel the carrots and oranges. Put into a blender and add ice or cold water. Blend until smooth in consistency. Strain into a bowl and add three crushed pods of cardamom. Allow it to infuse for 30 minutes. Refrigerate to cool. Add honey as a sweetener if required. Don’t strain to keep the fibre high.

Soul booster

Ingredients
Beetroots: 3
Carrots: 3
Ginger: 15 gms
Turmeric: 3 gms
Water: 100 gms

Method
Wash, peel and cut the beetroot and carrots. Add to the blender jar with ice and chopped ginger. Blend until smooth in consistency. Strain into a bowl and add turmeric powder. If using fresh turmeric, add to the blender directly. Serve with honey as a sweetener.

Arnez Driver, head chef, Sante Spa Cuisine
