In a veiled reference, Mamata accuses BJP of 'lying in the name of Hindus'

Banerjee also said that all the opposition parties would come together to dethrone the BJP in the upcoming general elections

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday as she accused the party of 'lying in the name of Hindu.'

While addressing a gathering in Purba Medinipur, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief said: 'In Assam, names of 40 lakh people were removed from voter lists, out of them 23 lakhs are Hindu Bengalis. People who are lying in the name of Hindu should know and keep this in mind.'

On November 16, Mamata had urged the citizens of Assam to continue agitating against the draft list and extended support on behalf of the TMC to those who would oppose the draft.

"In NRC, genuine voters were taken out, Assamese, Biharis, Bengalis, and Biharis have been forcefully removed. Just imagine that your mother's name is there, but your father's name is not there. Your son's name is mentioned, but there is no mention of your daughter. I urge that there should be no divisions over this," she had said.

Furthermore, Mamata had alleged that the BJP was a "history changer, name changer, note changer, and institution changer, but not game changer", due to which, "the country is in danger."

