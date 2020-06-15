In an increasingly lonely world, please seek help

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide on Sunday is the latest incident in what is turning out to be a surreal and very dark phase.

Plenty of questions and theories will now do the rounds, given the extremely public life celebrities lead. In these days, where social media is part of the baggage especially of the famous where posts and tweets are followed and reported on keenly, this is going to be in the news and fodder for chats for days. As questions fly around, the big one will naturally be why.

While we may never have an answer to that question, we have one aspect crystal clear, as if we needed any more affirmation, that greater stress has to be put on mental health.

There have been several helplines set up during the crises, helping people cope with enhanced feelings of isolation and anxiety.

The COVID-19 spread has made people much more vulnerable, not just physically but also mentally. Fears mount over so many situations as the great uncertain looms ahead of us.

While financial hardship is one thing, people are being brought to the edge because of other factors too.

It is time to reach out and talk in these times. If family members or friends do respond but are unable to do much even if well-meaning in terms of giving solace or redressal, recognise the need to approach a professional.

There is absolutely no shame in seeking help. At times, it may not even be shame but pride that may hold people back. Mental health awareness has got a fillip through the years, but it still has some way to go, and obstacles to breach before it becomes something just as ordinary as going to a doctor, for a bad cold or flu. Ironically, today in a world where communication is so zippy, we may be lonelier than ever.

