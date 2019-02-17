In Bihar, PM Modi to inaugurate multiple development projects

national

Narendra Modi

Patna (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will inaugurate and launch projects worth Rs.33,000 crores in Bihar.

He will lay the foundation stone of the Patna Metro Rail Project with a budget of Rs 13,365, and will also lay foundation stones of 22 projects being undertaken at different places as part of the Amrit Yojna.

Foundation Stone of the 9 million metric ton (MMT) AVU of the Barauni Refinery Expansion Project will also be laid on the occasion.

In Patna city, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the first phase of River Front Development, and the foundation stone for the Karmalichak Sewerage Network spanning 96.54 kilometres will also be laid.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the electrification of Railway Lines on many sectors, and the Phulpur-Patna stretch of the Jagdishpur-Varanasi Natural Gas pipeline.

