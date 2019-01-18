In circles

things-to-do

A workshop promises to introduce you to the basics and tricks of hula-hooping

A hula-hooping session

We have always been told that hula-hooping is easy. But we've never been able to work our way around it, and we've always envied those who could. A few weeks back, our colleague barged into the office with two giant hoops, and demonstrated her skills in front of us — with both hoops simultaneously.

And we sat disappointed, though she convinced us it wasn't as hard as it looked. So, when we come across a hula-hooping workshop by experts Swati Shah and Eshna Kutty, especially one that promises to teach us the skill in one session, it gives us some hope.



Swati Shah

The instructors tell us that the workshop will begin with warm-up exercises, following which you learn to hula hoop around your waist. Then, Kutty will conduct a separate workshop for tricks where you are taught how to swirl the hoop around your body.

"For the beginner's session, you just need an open mind to learn. For tricks, a basic knowledge of hooping would be required. It is meant for those aged 12 and above," they say. And there are benefits to the exercise, too. "It's an effective way to boost breathing. It helps you get fit and have fun while developing motor skills like coordination, endurance and balance."



Eshna Kutty

On January 19, 11 am; January 20, 4 pm AT The Space, AB Nair Road, Juhu.

Log on to imojo.in

Cost Rs 1,600

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates