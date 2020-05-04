In conversation with Pankaj Kharbanda, the vice president of India's biggest men's pageant - Rubaru Mr. India

Rubaru Mr. India is regarded as the biggest and most prestigious pageant for men in India. The pageant that began in the year 2004 in India gradually became the foremost men’s pageant in the year. Rubaru Mr. India pageant has produced the maximum number of international award winning-models of Indian origin. The pageant’s success remains in the fact that it is often cited at the 'goldmine of handsome faces' in India for producing exceptionally good-looking and handsome male models. In this exclusive interview, the vice president of Rubaru Mr. India contest, Pankaj Kharbanda talks about the pageant’s vision and what can be expected from the pageant in coming years.

Q. Being the vice president of India’s leading men's pageant, what are the challenges that have you faced in past or still facing as the pageant grows bigger every year?



Pankaj: There are multiple challenges depending upon the context in which the reference has been made. In terms of growth, yes, the major challenge is to make every new edition of the pageant better than the previous one. Since the pageant has been happening for seventeen years now, our main focus is to deliver a splendid show year after year yet preserving the long-held legacy and the motto of the pageant. We always try to maintain a very fine balance between the content and the production of the pageant. If any of the two becomes greater than the other, then the show may go off beat. Our main focus is that the content of the show does not overpower the production value and at the same time, we do not want to make the show look purely superficial by enhancing the production value at a cost of lack in content. Other challenge that we face is in terms of candidates. A pageant is known for the type of participants it gets. Right selection of candidates is also very important. We do not want our candidates to be merely good-looking faces. Other qualities like speaking skills, attitude and confidence are also equally important. However, we also do not want to make the candidates feel apologetic about being good-looking. During the selection process, we make sure the candidates that we select are unapologetic about being good-looking and at the same time they know how to talk and how to voice their opinions with dignity and confidence. A Mr. India winner is not just a model he is much more than that.

Q. Being the vice president of India’s leading men’s pageant, what are the challenges that have you faced in past or still facing as the pageant grows bigger every year?

Pankaj: There are multiple challenges depending upon the context in which the reference has been made. In terms of growth, yes, the major challenge is to make every new edition of the pageant better than the previous one. Since the pageant has been happening for seventeen years now, our main focus is to deliver a splendid show year after year yet preserving the long-held legacy and the motto of the pageant. We always try to maintain a very fine balance between the content and the production of the pageant. If any of the two becomes greater than the other, then the show may go off beat. Our main focus is that the content of the show does not overpower the production value and at the same time, we do not want to make the show look purely superficial by enhancing the production value at a cost of lack in content. Other challenge that we face is in terms of candidates. A pageant is known for the type of participants it gets. Right selection of candidates is also very important. We do not want our candidates to be merely good-looking faces. Other qualities like speaking skills, attitude and confidence are also equally important. However, we also do not want to make the candidates feel apologetic about being good-looking. During the selection process, we make sure the candidates that we select are unapologetic about being good-looking and at the same time they know how to talk and how to voice their opinions with dignity and confidence. A Mr. India winner is not just a model he is much more than that.

Q. How would you describe the growth of Rubaru Mr. India pageant over the years?

Pankaj: The growth has been gradual and cumulative I would say. Our pageant took gradual steps to get into the market and make its presence felt and with every step that it took, it grew along it. We were not the organization that came out of blue and became a known face. We rather had a very steady and gradual journey. The pageant did begin in 2004 and back then the resources to support the pageant were very limited. Social media industry was not very strong then so creating awareness about the pageant was also one of the major challenges that we came across in the past however as the things progressed all the things started to land in their own places. Every phase that the pageant went through has its own pace and areas of growth and own limitations. However, if we talk about recent times, then we do feel proud that the pageant is doing so well and our winners are doing amazing well at their respective international platforms.

Q. Being the vice president and governing body of the organization, what are your key responsibilities?

Pankaj: There are many responsibilities beginning from the selection process of the candidates to the finale of the show to the candidates international pageant. It is more related to staying informed and then making right choices out of the pool of choices that have been made available. From studying the current trends in pageantry to implementing them in our show. Beauty pageant industry has drastically evolved in past 5 to 6 years. The growth rate has been maximum if we look back in time when the male pageants actually came in to existence. So, in order to make the pageant reach out of maximum audience, we have to stay updated with the current trends that are being followed so that we can implement those in our pageant. Then comes the selection process, what candidates are more suitable to enter the finals and who needs a bit more of polishing. Then comes the grooming of the candidates. It involves making right kind of resources available to the candidates – be it in terms of wardrobe or grooming experts. Then judging panel, it is very essential to have judges from different sectors of the industry so that the guy who gets chosen is a people’s winner. A guy next door could relate himself to him. Then after the finale, we have to groom the guys again for their international pageants and provide them with the required resources that essential when a candidate goes for an international pageant. If I can sum up everything in one sentence, then our main responsibility is to provide a stress free experience to the winner after he wins the title.

Q. The pageant is entering its 17th season with the next edition. What things have remained the same in the pageant over all these years?

Pankaj: The quality of winners and the candidates. All the candidates who have entered the pageant over the years have all been amazing and in future we hope that we get the same kind of guys who can do justice to the title of Mr. India.

Q. Last year’s show was a great success, what can be expected from the next edition of the pageant?

Pankaj: Our main focus in this year’s pageant is to give our best, as much as we can. Since our candidates have worked so hard for the event, it is our responsibility to make sure that they get a great show and they take good memories back home.

Q. Any message for the readers.

Pankaj: The world is going through very difficult times these days. It is absolutely essential that we all must cooperate and support each other. I would request everyone, please support others too who might not have proper resources to sustain in such hard times. Take care of yourself so that you can take care of your near and dear ones. Thank you.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever