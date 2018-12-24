In ex-sheriff Nana Chudasama's demise, Mumbai has lost its 'conscience keeper'

national

Nana Chudasama receives the Padma Shri from the then President A P J Abdul Kalam

Nana Chudasama, former sheriff and mayor of Mumbai and noted jurist, passed away at the age of 86 on Sunday afternoon. "He had been unwell for the last few days. He passed away at his home in Colaba," said a family member.

He is survived by his wife Munira, daughters Brinda and Shina NC (who is the spokesperson for BJP) and son Akshay. Chudasama was best known for his sharp and humorous commentary on important issues of the day, displayed on banners put up above a popular pizza joint at Marine Drive. He was awarded the Padma Shri in recognition of his work in the social sector, though his non-profit organisations such as Giants International, I Love Mumbai, the National Kidney Foundation and the Forum Against Drugs and AIDS.

Governor C Vidyasagar Rao called Chudasama the "conscience keeper" of the city. "Through his initiative, I Love Mumbai, he organised plant shows and promoted tree plantation. Through his popular banners on the Marine Drive, he commented upon the paradoxes of public life and polity in a humourous way... As the founder of Giants International, he rendered social service in many areas. In his demise, the city of Mumbai has lost its conscience keeper," said the Governor.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offered condolences, stating, "Chudasama was truly connected to citizens through several NGOs. His message board at Marine Drive was a reflection of his personality."

