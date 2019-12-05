In food fests we crust

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

One of Mumbai's earliest F&B festivals, The UpperCrust Food and Wine Show, which is being hosted in association with Sunday mid-day, enters its 17th year this weekend. This year, the much-loved event has a bunch of exciting things in store.



Farzana Contractor

"If you love food, eating and cooking, you can't afford to miss out on this," says, Farzana Contractor, founder-publisher of the magazine behind the festival.As media partners, we cue you to the very best options available. Take your pick.

On December 6, 7, 8; 10 am to 8 pm

At World Trade Centre, Ganesh Murti Nagar, Cuffe Parade.

Call 9821062106

Free



The shopping arena last year

Shop: With 150 exhibitors setting up stalls in the shopping arena, you are in for a tasty spree. Pick from some of the finest F&B brands and ventures and indulge in gourmet chocolates, spreads, sauces, instant foods, cheese, tea, coffee and quality meats. New varieties of spices will also be on offer, if you're looking to replenish your kitchen shelf. Plus, a host of kitchen appliances and wares will be on display.

Learn: This event has incorporated a Live Kitchen, which will be utilised for masterclasses conducted by reputed chefs from within and outside the country. And while there are interesting sessions with chefs like Saransh Goila and Rachel Goenka from the home turf, do try and make it for the demonstration by chef Nooror Steppe of Bangkok's famed restaurant, Blue Elephant. Taking place on the final day, Steppe's class will take participants through the essentials of Thai cooking, where you can learn to make dishes like phad kra praow krai, yellow curry with vegetables and potato and stir fried mushrooms with black pepper.

Eat: At the food court that will be set-up in the WTC Lawns, you can choose from varied options, spanning pan-Indian, international and local cuisines. Beat the heat with refreshing sugarcane juice at Hurricane, a quirky juicery, or tuck into all-time favourites from Gokul Bites and Soam. Enjoy Parsi or Awadhi dishes and, head to the live puran poli station for a sweet surrender.

Drink: What's a festival without drinks? Here, you can buy wine by the glass. Sommelier or not, treat yourself to a glass of fine wine and select from a range of brands to ensure your spirits are high through the course of the weekend. If you find yourself taking a liking to a particular kind, bottles are available for purchase, too.

Sunday special

Drop by the Sunday mid-day stall to book a subscription and take home a hamper worth R640 comprising fun goodies like KOKA's instant signature noodles, a bottle of Tai Hua's naturally brewed soy sauce, Hyderabadi dum biryani masala by As Chefs Cook and a bag of multigrain chips by Cornich.

