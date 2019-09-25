In full bloom

Well, who can deny the joy of coming back home to a radiant bouquet of flowers, or a stem of rose or a miniature shrub adorning your work desk?

If you’re an anthophile, this pop-up is made for you. Head to this Bandra store, where you can browse for unique gifting options, what with the festival season right around the corner. While there, you can peek into the goings-on of an event that has been put together by the store and Bloombombs, known for their local and sustainable flowers.

The newly opened store offers options for curated gifting

Sign up for their fun workshop to learn more about floral care, how to retain the freshness of flowers and different arrangement techniques, as well as a hands-on training session on making a mini bouquet.

On September 28 and 29, 11.30 am to 4.30 pm

At Provenance, Serpis Villa, Chimbai Road, Hill Road, Bandra West.

Call 8369580462 (for reservations)

