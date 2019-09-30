In full bloom

Now that she's back in town, the original desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas is making style statements every other day. But unlike the shimmery one she wore in the 2008 movie, PeeCee picked a black floral saree with a backless blouse when she made an appearance on a reality show. "She didn't look older than her age, which is the biggest problem with floral sarees," says city-based stylist Anjali Sharma. Ace the look with these tips.

Keep it simple

. Broad, elaborate borders are not only outdated but also make you look less curvy if you are skinny. Opt for a printed one. Taller women should choose ones with large flowers. If you are petite, opt for smaller and delicate prints.

. If you're choosing a darker colour, make sure the design isn't in a dark shade; instead opt for patterns in variants of a single family of colours.

. Pick a smart blouse — going sleeveless being your easiest bet. You can also do your hair up in a high pony, paired with large hoops and combat boots for an edgy vibe.

. Avoid bling or bead work unless it's quirky.

Pick the right blouse

. If you don't want a printed floral pattern on the saree, go for light floral bead work and make a statement with a matching printed blouse.

. A net saree works best if you want to highlight the bead work on the traditional Indian drape.

. High-necked blouses are ideal if you are petite, in which case you should avoid tube tops or wide-necked blouses. You can even play around with the sleeves — long or puffed are great options.

Ruffle it up

. A ruffle or layered fall not only adds volume to the saree but when done right in a floral pattern, it also looks exquisite.

. Don't mix print and embroidered patterns. The former is ideal for daywear, while the latter works better for evening wear.

. If you're skinny, fluid silks, tissue and cotton options are great since they create an illusion of curves.

. Wear a slender belt or a kamarband to draw attention to your waist — nothing chunky.

Colour block it right

. If you want a plain saree, pick one which has flowers in a contrasting shade on the border of the pallu and fall — large ones will look more funky, unlike the usual petite floral pattern.

. A printed or plain tube-top blouse will suit this pattern.

. You could also pair this with a floral blouse and use colour blocking. Go with sarees in pop colours like yellow or pink with a black or blue blouse. They make you look curvier.

. Finish the look with heels and matching long earrings. And wearing a bindi isn't mandatory, so only wear one if the saree calls for it.

Say it with elegance

. Choose an embroidered floral option if a classic look is what want. But make sure you pair it with a sleek pair of heels and a uniquely-cut blouse. A backless blouse will look great even if you're on the heavier side.

. A low-waist drape is ideal if you want to accentuate your hips.

. Alternatively, try

colour blocking on the fall, but make sure it's a darker or lighter shade from the same family.

. Pair this with silver jewellery or neckpieces with ornate stones. Avoid chunky gold jewellery as that will ruin the whole look.

Dos and don'ts:

. Don't go OTT and wear floral jewellery, a floral wreath on your head, or floral shoes.

. Avoid going for an outfit that has too many colours as it will look tacky.

