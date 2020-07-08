In graphic detail

Dialogues with Books, a close-knit community of book-lovers originally based out of Bengaluru, is now holding online meets for bibliophiles across cities to discuss graphic novels. Ananth Harihar, a product manager by profession and a graphic novel enthusiast for close to a decade, is hosting this online meet.

"In book clubs, people often ask what the difference between a graphic novel and comics is when both formats narrate stories using illustrations. Yes, the spectrum is wide, but not many realise that there is a line of actual control that separates comics from the world of graphic novels. We are excluding most comics from the superhero genre, but of course, exceptions have been made for certain works of the Marvel and DC universe; for instance, Watchmen," he points out.

The discussions will focus on landmark graphic novels including Maus, Persepolis, A Fun Home, Berlin, Sandman and When the Wind Blows, he shares, adding that novels that discuss history, world wars, socio-political struggles, and use allegory to make that commentary will be part of the session. "We will discuss the different styles and works of graphic novel artists and how the genre of graphic novels gives the reader a view of the world that mainstream literature sometimes struggles with verbose essays. So yes, if the participants are open to these talking points, it will be an enriching discussion," he signs off.

On July 12, 4 pm

Log on to dialogues.space

Cost Rs 100

Drawing strength

Graphic novel and comic lovers can find their tribe on Facebook groups like Graphic Novel Nation and Comics Country, and Silent Comics and Graphic Novels. These groups are open to fans across the globe and discuss everything from movies, TV shows, Comic Con and other conventions based on your favourite graphic novels and comics.

