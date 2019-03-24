In Guntur, Chandrababu Naidu accuses Jagan Reddy of 'acting innocent'

national

N Chandrababu Naidu

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday claimed that despite 31 cases pending against YSRCP chief Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the latter "acts innocent."

Addressing a rally here in Repalle, Naidu said, "Jagan has filed a 48-page affidavit. 20 pages of it are about his criminal record. Another 20 pages are about his economic offences. Jagan is the only person with 31 cases. But he is acting as if he is innocent."

He further claimed that YSRCP leaders "tried to delete votes through Form 7 applications." "Their conspiracy is exposed," he added.

Naidu also accused Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of weakening the Opposition in Telangana by buying MLAs.

Andhra Pradesh, which has 25 Lok Sabha seats at stake, will vote in a single phase on April 11. Results will be declared on May 23.

