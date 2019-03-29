In Haryana, Rahul Gandhi says Congress will do justice to the poor

national

Rahul Gandhi

Haryana: Asserting that the 2019 elections are a fight between two ideologies, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said his party will do justice to the poorest of citizens through its NYAY scheme.

Addressing the party's Parivartan Yatra, Gandhi said, "We worked for six months to know how much money can be transferred to the accounts of poor by the Congress government. It is how we came with NYAY Yojana. Under this 20 per cent poorest families of India, which have income less than 12 thousand rupees will be given yearly 72,000 rupees. If BJP does injustice, we will do justice. There 15 lakh promises was a lie but I won't do it."

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi protects the rich and gives them justice, the Gandhi scion said, "He had waived off 3.5 lakh crore of 15 people only. Farmers work day long in harsh weather but when they ask for loan waiver, Arun Jaitley says that they won't do it as it is not their policy."

"Narendra Modi's make in India is such that Rafale contract was taken from the youth of India. This high technology aircraft would have been manufactured in India by HAL. Its parts should have been made in different states giving employment to lakhs. But Narendra Modi said Made in France instead of Make in India," he added.

He also criticised BJP for its Chowkidar campaign and said, "In 2014, Prime Minister Modi used to ask people to make him Chowkidar. Now he says that everyone is Chowkidar. India's Chowkidars are honest. Don't make all people thieves."

"Wherever Narendra Modi goes he spreads hatred, he can't do anything without hatred," alleged Rahul.

Soon after addressing the public rally, Rahul also took part in a road show in Yamuna Nagar.

