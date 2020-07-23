In his memory! Shekhar Kapur is hopeful of making his long-in-the-planning Paani

Shekhar Kapur is hopeful of making his long-in-the-planning Paani and dedicating it to Sushant Singh Rajput. The filmmaker had signed the late actor, but the Yash Raj production got shelved. "It has to be made with partners who walk in humility, not in arrogance," Kapur posted. He had announced the film, dealing with water scarcity, almost 20 years ago. At that time, he had pencilled in Vivek Oberoi post the success of Company (2002). There was also buzz about Hrithik Roshan being considered.

If you want to journey with the Gods, or your creativity, you have to walk each step in devotion. In humility. God willing #Paani will get made one day. If it does, I will dedicate it to Sushant. But it has to be made with partners that walk in humility, not in arrogance. ðð½ðð½ðð½ pic.twitter.com/pWzTt04IbK — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 22, 2020

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was signed to play the film's lead, passed away in Mumbai last month. He was found hanging at his residence on June 14. Postmortem report stated that the actor committed suicide. Mumbai Police is still investigating the death.

When the news about his suicide broke, a lot of Bollywood celebrities mourned on social media. Shekhar Kapur, who was close to the later actor, shared on Twitter:

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

Kapur had signed Sushant for his most recent sci-fi venture 'Paani' opposite actor Anushka Sharma.

