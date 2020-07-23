Search

In his memory! Shekhar Kapur is hopeful of making his long-in-the-planning Paani

Updated: Jul 23, 2020, 10:34 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

Shekhar Kapur is hopeful of making his long-in-the-planning Paani and dedicating it to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shekhar Kapur
Sushant Singh Rajput and Shekhar Kapur

Shekhar Kapur is hopeful of making his long-in-the-planning Paani and dedicating it to Sushant Singh Rajput. The filmmaker had signed the late actor, but the Yash Raj production got shelved. "It has to be made with partners who walk in humility, not in arrogance," Kapur posted. He had announced the film, dealing with water scarcity, almost 20 years ago. At that time, he had pencilled in Vivek Oberoi post the success of Company (2002). There was also buzz about Hrithik Roshan being considered.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was signed to play the film's lead, passed away in Mumbai last month. He was found hanging at his residence on June 14. Postmortem report stated that the actor committed suicide. Mumbai Police is still investigating the death.

When the news about his suicide broke, a lot of Bollywood celebrities mourned on social media. Shekhar Kapur, who was close to the later actor, shared on Twitter:

Kapur had signed Sushant for his most recent sci-fi venture 'Paani' opposite actor Anushka Sharma.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK