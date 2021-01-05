In hour-long call, Trump pressured Georgia official to 'find' him vote

President Donald Trump pressured Georgia's Republican secretary of state to "find" enough votes to overturn Joe Biden's win in the state's presidential election, repeatedly citing disproven claims of fraud.

The hour-long phone call with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Saturday was the latest step in an unprecedented effort by a sitting president to press a state official to reverse the outcome of a free and fair election that he lost. "All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have," Trump said. "Because we won the state." Georgia counted its votes three times before certifying Biden's win by a 11,779 margin, Raffensperger noted. "President Trump, we've had several lawsuits, and we've had to respond in court to the lawsuits and the contentions," he said on the call. We don't agree that you have won."

At one point in the conversation, Trump appeared to threaten Raffensperger and Ryan Germany, the secretary of state's legal counsel, by suggesting both could be criminally liable if they failed to find that thousands of ballots in Fulton County had been illegally destroyed. There is no evidence to support Trump's claim. "That's a criminal offense," Trump says. "And you can't let that happen."

Others on the call included Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, and attorneys assisting Trump, including Cleta Mitchell. Democrats and a few Republicans condemned Trump's actions, while at least one Democrat urged a criminal investigation. Legal experts said Trump's behavior raised questions about possible election law violations.

10 former chiefs of Pentagon warn against military use

In an extraordinary rebuke of Donald Trump, all 10 living former secretaries of defence are cautioning against any move to involve the military in pursuing claims of election fraud.

The former Pentagon chiefs, both Democrats and Republicans, warned against use of the military in any effort to change the outcome. "Efforts to involve the US armed forces in resolving poll disputes would take us into dangerous, unlawful and unconstitutional territory," they wrote in an opinion article in The Washington Post on Sunday.

