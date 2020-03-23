In-house concert

The world is moving online, why then should the performing arts stay behind? Buy a ticket to this Carnatic show Home and the World with TM Krishna, Akkarai Subhalakshmi, B Sivaraman and N Guruprasad. "We saw that so many artists are having a difficult time. From temple festivals and international tours to family events, everything is postponed. Everything has gone haywire," says Krishna.

A pure Carnatic show, it may see a little change in format owing to the medium. "We will probably take requests and may call out to audiences to send in requests of compositions and ragas," explains Krishna. The proceeds from the ticket sales will go into supporting artists and the names of the people will not be public. "This is being done out of respect." Once you buy a ticket, the concert will be available for streaming 24 hours.

On March 29, 7.30 pm

Log on to shaale.com

Cost Rs 1,500

