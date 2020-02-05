In it for the long haul

During her month-long shoot for Mirzya in 2016, "casual runner" Saiyami Kher would jog across the three kilometres that separated the set from her Ladakh hotel, daily. The task would render her debilitated, but little did she know that the training was enabling her to become a seasoned runner. Of course, referring to a three-kilometre-runner as seasoned is not justified, unless you consider the high altitudes in which Kher was pulling off the feat. On returning to Mumbai, she gave a go at a regular run in the city. On day one of her return, she pulled off 16 kilometres (K), seamlessly.

From 3K to 42K

It was established; Kher was a runner. As the years went by, she upped her distances from 16K to 21K, and eventually to 42K. "When building it up, I'd set a goal to complete 110K a week. If I'd do 19K one day, I'd do a smaller 4K run the next day. That's how one must build up the distance they can cover. I've done two full marathons. The first time I did it, I was so slow that I took five hours to finish it. I've also done about 20-odd half marathons," says Kher, making evident that her "next step" was to give a go at the Ironman challenge.

Prepping for the Ironman

Come June 28, Kher will be among the participants of the half Ironman challenge in the Netherlands. Over the past month-and-a-half, she has been upping her routine to go on a cardio overdose to prep for the feat. "It's another ballgame since it involves three disciplines. I train six days a week. My training involves two or three cycling sessions of about 50K each, a few swimming sessions of about 2K, and a long run of 25K on Sundays," she says, quick to add that having found comfort in running over the years, she has been focusing on enhancing her performance in the other two disciplines. As is consistent with triathlon training, Kher takes to brick workouts on other days of the week, combining two disciplines, as she eventually will on the day of the race. "These involve a 30K cycling session, followed by a 10K run, or a 2K swim. Now that I've become comfortable with the exercise, I'm working on upping the distances and enhancing the speed. In the Ironman, if you don't complete the swimming and cycling legs within five hours, you are disqualified. So, I need to reduce my swimming time to 50 minutes, if I want to meet that deadline. While I've never pulled off a 90K cycling session, I take about two hours and fifteen minutes to wrap up a 50K."

Acclimatising for the Netherlands event

The hilly terrains of Pali Hill provide sufficient incline training to mimic what Kher is likely to face in Netherlands. "I do loops on Pali Hill and Bandstand. On the days that I do longer rides, I head to NCPA [in South Mumbai] from Bandra, and then go back. I also frequent Priyadarshini Park."

Kher admits that the controlled environment of the pool offers her a certain rebate when compared to the conditions she will face on the final day. "At the race, I'll be swimming in a lake. Fortunately, my parents still live in Nashik, where there is a lake. I frequently swim there, and will do [more] of that. That will be aligned with what will transpire during the final event." Kher has only recently ordered her trisuit to brave the expectant 17 degrees temperature of Netherlands in June. As a "mock test", she is set to slip into it for a mini triathlon in Mahableshwar in April. "I plan to get a sense of the technical aspects, like training in a trisuit, at the time."

Juggling it with her shoot

Kher after the 2020 Mumbai Marathon

Physical activity is only set to increase for Kher, who has also been training in MMA for her forthcoming actioner, for two hours each day. She plans to stay on track with her routine by employing a trick that's got her this far: consistency.

Saiyami on her diet

Abundant fruits make it to my diet. I consume eggs, bread, jowar [rotis] with dal or sabzi, salads like carrot and cucumber, and finish the day with grilled fish or chicken, and soup. On the days that I've done a long workout, I increase the amount of rotis, or brown rice I consume. Hydration is the key. I drink six litres of water. I keep a tab on my vitamins and do my blood tests regularly. A day before the race, we take to carb-loading, where you can indulge in pizzas and pastas [to get through the race]. During the race, I'll carry salt and consume it with water to serve as an electrolyte. As I increase my distances in the forthcoming months, I'll adjust my diet accordingly.

Saiyami's progress in 45 days

Category Before After

Running

(10k) 69min 58min

Cycling

(50k) 160min 135min

Swimming

(2k) 68min 54min

Half Ironman distances

1.9 km Swim

90 km Cycling

21 km Run

Other Bollywood folk who love cardio

Yami Gautam on running

I like to run in the open and consider it among the best cardiovascular workouts. It yields results instantly. Moreover, it sets a vibrant tone for the rest of the day. Those who are looking to build strength and endurance should take to it.

Amit Sadh on cycling

I've been cycling for as long as I can remember. When I had just learnt it, I stole a family member's racing cycle and took off. It's one of the best exercises since it improves and enhances muscle strength, mobility and flexibility. A word of caution: it's important to wear a helmet and to find a spot that's conducive to cycling, if you're living in a metropolitan city.

Aditya Seal on swimming

Swimming has helped me improve my stamina because one is constantly moving. The nature of the sport is such that one can't stop mid-way. As an exercise, it helps people get lean, apart from being a refreshing activity for the mind and body.

