In-laws booked in case of Kurla woman who hanged self after killing son

Kurl resident Deepak Vanjari and his family have booked on charges of abetting the suicide of Anuja Vanjari

The Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police have booked the husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law of the woman who had killed her 3-year-old son before hanging herself in Kurla on Tuesday. Deepak Vanjari and his family have booked on charges of abetting the suicide of Anuja Vanjari.

The VB Nagar cops had registered an Accidental Death Report after the bodies of Anuja and her son, Shree, were found in a flat in Gurudutta Society near Bail Bazar on Tuesday. During investigation, the cops took the statement of Anuja's relatives, including her parents, who said that her in-laws had been torturing her over dowry. "It was a troubled marriage since the beginning.

The Vanjaris were not happy as Anuja's parents had not given them the dowry they were expecting. She was repeatedly taunted," an officer said, on condition of anonymity. "At times, the husband used to beat Anuja after coming home drunk," the officer said.

On Monday, Anuja's parents had come to Kurla to have a word with the Vanjaris but it resulted in a verbal spat between the two families. Anuja was deeply affected by it. "She must have taken the extreme step over the consistent torture and seeing no way out. We have booked the Vanjaris under IPC section 498 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention). They will be arrested soon," another officer said.

