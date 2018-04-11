In-laws break both hands of woman for not having a baby boy in Uttar Pradesh

"The woman has suffered serious injuries and we are waiting for the medical report. Action will be taken against the suspects," Subhash Chandra Shakya, superintendent of police (rural) said



Representational Image

In a shocking incident, both the hands of a woman were broken by her in-laws for allegedly not giving birth to a mail child. The Uttar Pradesh police said that the woman had borne three daughters and the in-laws were upset that she had not been able to bear a male child in eight years of marriage.

"The woman has suffered serious injuries and we are waiting for the medical report. Action will be taken against the suspects," Subhash Chandra Shakya, superintendent of police (rural) said. The incident took place in Babra village and came to light recently after the parents of Rekha Devi, 30, dropped by for a visit and found her in an injured condition. They took her to a hospital and filed an FIR against her husband and in-laws, Shakya said.

She was held captive and not allowed to talk to her parents after the incident, the SP said. Rekha was married to Shailandra Kumar eight years ago. Her husband and in-laws started physically abusing her after she gave birth to a third daughter some months ago, the official said.

(with inputs from Agencies)

