In LS, CPI(M) to demand deletion of religion clause in Citizenship Bill

New Delhi: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday said the party will move two amendments on the Citizenship Bill when it will be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday, as it is opposed to the legislation in its current form.

Yechury said the party will move amendments seeking deletion of all those clauses which specify religion as the basis of giving citizenship. "We strongly oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which gives citizenship on the basis of religion, that also to people from three countries," he added.

The CPI(M) chief said India is a home equally for all religions and that people of all religions must get equal treatment. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will table the bill in the LS to amend the six-decade-old Citizenship Act. Through the buill, the BJP government seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there.

The Bill has triggered widespread protests in northeastern states with a large section of people and organisations opposing it. The influential North East Students' Organisation (NESO) calling an 11-hour bandh on December 10 in the region.

