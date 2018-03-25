In 'Mann Ki Baat', Narendra Modi stresses on preventive healthcare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the people to be more conscious about preventive healthcare because prevention was not only beneficial for a person but also for his or her family and the society

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the people to be more conscious about preventive healthcare because prevention was not only beneficial for a person but also for his or her family and the society.

In his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat", the Prime Minister said: "Preventive healthcare is most cheap and easy. As much as we are conscious about preventive healthcare, it will be beneficial for the person, his family and society."

To be healthy, the Prime Minister also stressed on the need for sanitisation because "a healthy India is as vital as clean India".

"I believe that healthy India and clean India are related to each other. The country has moved ahead in the health sector with conventional approach. Earlier, every health related work was the only responsibility of the Union Health Ministry. But in the current scenario, every department, state governments and other departments are working together for healthy India."

Modi said yoga was a form of preventive healthcare and urged people to start a movement from right now.

"Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21. Can we start working from now to encourage people for Yoga?"

Modi said the government had opened over 3,000 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra' (people's medicine centre) and was working on it continuously to open more such centres.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever