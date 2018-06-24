Search

In 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Narendra Modi urges people to follow path of peace

Jun 24, 2018, 15:47 IST | IANS

"2019 marks the 100 years of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, an incident that embarrassed entire humanity. Who can forget that April 13, 1919 -- a Black Day when innocent people were shot dead misusing power and authority

In 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Narendra Modi urges people to follow path of peace
Narendra Modi

Calling the Jallianwala Bagh massacre an "embarrassment to humanity", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to follow the path of "peace and non-violence, renunciation and sacrifice" as "violence and cruelty can never solve any problem".

"2019 marks the 100 years of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, an incident that embarrassed entire humanity. Who can forget that April 13, 1919 -- a Black Day when innocent people were shot dead misusing power and authority.

"It was an act that crossed the bounds of cruelty," Modi said in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"How we remember the incident can be thought of later but we should remember its immortal message" that underlines that violence and cruelty can never be the solution, Modi said.

British Colonel Reginald Dyer had ordered troops to open fire on an Indian crowd gathered at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, killing hundreds including women and children.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

PM Narendra Modi: GDP dipped to 5.7% or below 8 times during UPA rule

Tags

narendra modimann ki baatnational news